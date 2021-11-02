Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee will host its 5K event on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. on the campus of East Tennessee State University.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
Jenna Hutchins, Gatorade Player of the Year for Tennessee in track and field, will be the 5K GOTR Ambassador.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee to provide scholarships for area girls to participate in the program during the spring season. The last in-person 5K event brought together over 1,000 participants including program participants, their families and friends and community members.
Registration cost is $25 in advance, and $30 on 5K day, and includes an event shirt, medal and 5K bib, and the satisfaction of knowing you helped provide this amazing program to a young girl in northeast Tennessee or southwest Virginia.
Packet pick up will be on Nov. 12 at Academy Sports + Outdoor, 925 Hamilton Place, Johnson City from 5-8 p.m. The 5K event will begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Center for Physical Activity at ETSU.
Participants are asked to park in the parking garage off of State of Franklin Road. Pre-event activities begin at 2 p.m. so early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.StrongGirlsRun.com.