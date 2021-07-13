Don’t think you need an emergency kit? Think again, say families who needed one.
Flashlights, water purifier bottles, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the living room floor of the Stenstrom home in Newport, Tenn. The family isn’t going camping—they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a “go bag.”
Denny and Nancy Stenstrom never used to worry about natural disasters, a release says, but after experiencing a flooding creek, they don’t want to leave anything to chance for their children.
Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.
“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.
Cinda Walp and her family survived two powerful hurricanes in Puerto Rico. The family made preparations well ahead of the storms by buying food and water. They had go-bags and were able to shelter in place safely during the destruction.
Now living in Newport, Walp is ready when she hears the sound of tornado warnings. “[I] grab my bag, go down to my car, put on my hardhat, camp out down there," Walp said in the release. "They say get to the lowest floor … my garage … that’s my shelter. Better safe than sorry. Get your stuff and go.”
The Walp Family credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses, both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting together go bags on the organization’s website, www.jw.org, the release says.
"Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
Go bags also have proven useful in the opposite circumstances as “stay bags.”
When February’s Winter Storm Uri left millions of Texans without heat, electricity, and running water, many go bags there saw their first-ever use outside of hurricane season.
Houston residents Dan and Rhiannon Muey’s advance preparation enabled them to shelter in place for days, even as many in their area braved treacherous road conditions to scour barren store shelves for supplies.
“Our hurricane ‘go bags’ became our winter storm ‘stay bags,’ but we were so glad we had them,” said Dan Muey in the release. “Instead of waiting in lines for hours to get basics like drinking water, we already had what we needed.”
The Gauthier family regularly sit down to review and replenish the family’s emergency supplies. Their efforts paid off last August when Hurricane Laura hit them in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“Having our go bags allowed us to act faster,” said father-of-two Matthew Gauthier. “If we had to start from scratch it would’ve slowed us down a lot.”
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-can-save-lives/.