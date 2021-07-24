Greene County grillers and bakers can be among the Tennesseans who demonstrate their skills in a statewide venue when this year’s Tennessee State Fair happens next month.
The 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair runs from Aug. 12-21 at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon.
Any Greene County grill masters who want to show off their abilities and win prizes may be interested in the Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown on Saturday, Aug. 17. Burger Republic will present the competition and is bringing in World Food Championship judges to identify the best burgers and steaks. The winning burger could be featured on the Burger Republic menu for a month after the Fair.
The best burger or steak also can generate some great cash prizes and a Golden Ticket to Dallas and the World Food Championship in November of 2021. Check out the competition and registration process at www.wilsoncountyfair.net. Registration is open until the fast-approaching first day of August, so quick action is needed.
The State Fair also will host a “Tennessee Apple Pie” contest to find the best pie in the state. Pie bakers can register on-line (www.wilsoncountyfair.net) then compete on Sunday, Aug. 15, in the Farm Bureau Expo Center for the 2021 State Championship. Cash and prizes will be awarded.
Helping celebrate beef with a “powered by beef” theme will be Lance Pekus, the “Cowboy Ninja Warrior” who will be on-site for meet-and-greets and other beef-centric activities during the fair.
Pekus has become a pop-culture figure in that he is headed to the finals of the Ninja Warrior Competition that airs on NBC on Monday nights. The Tennessee Beef Industry Council is the presenting sponsor of a new Ninja course at the fair, in which male and female Ninja Warriors 13 years old and older can compete for up to $13,000 in total cash prizes.
Top 20 male and female contestants will compete in the finals on Saturday, Aug. 21. Registration is online at www.befitaf.com/beef. The course created by Adventure Fitness will also be open to those who want to try out a real Ninja Warrior Course just for fun. The Tennessee Department of Tourism and RefrigiWear are sponsors.
The beef cattle industry, a big part of the Greene County agricultural world, is being spotlighted this year at the Tennessee State Fair. For Greeneville/Greene County parents of youngsters who have no chance to experience the world of beef farming, a trip to Lebanon and the fair could provide an opportunity for educational family fun.
Beef Cattle Shows also will take place throughout this year’s Fair. Visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net for a listing of all fair events and entry deadlines for shows and competitions.