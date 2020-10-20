Rachel Gossett and Corey Kyker, both of Afton, wed in a 5:30 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 5, 2020 at the Farm at Bentley Fields in Newport, Tennessee.
Minister Charles Lindy officiated.
Mother of the bride is Diane Gossett of Chuckey.
Parents of the Groom are Lee and Jodie Cash, of Greeneville, and Tony Kyker and Carla Kyker, of Telford.
The bride was given in marriage by her grandfather, Edward Gossett.
The maid of honor was Tiffany Lowe.
The matron of honor was Lydia Robinson.
Bridesmaids were Miranda Mercer, Brittany Tolliver and Brandi Weems.
The flower girls was Quinn Price .
Ring bearers were Alexander Robinson and Hayden Church
Best man was Jimmy Golden.
Groomsment wer Javon Price, Riley Bennett, Xavier Painter and Kevin Laight.
The bride’s dress, made by Sophia Tolli, was a soft tulle fit and flare lace wedding dress with a long three tiered train. The dress had a sheer back with white lace design and crystal beads and buttons all the way down the back of the dress. The veil was a double layer fingertip length with crystal beads on the ends. Bouquet was a vintage style with blush and red roses, navy berries and eucalyptus and seeded eucalyptus, maroon protea, blue thistle,and several memorial charms.
The attendants wore floor-length mauve dresses.
The bride’s mother wore a floor-length, plum dress with sparkles throughout the lace
the groom’s mother wore a navy blue, floor-length dress with a sparkly shawl.
The sanctuary was decorated in vintage chic with a touch of rustic by adding antique chairs, plates, suitcases and etc. Colors i were blush with navy blue, maroon, mauve, and rose gold accents and a touch of greenery.
Ronnie Dunn, DJ with Big Show Entertainment, provided music.
A reception was held at the Farm at Bentley Fields in Newport, Tennessee.
The couple honeymooned in Clearwater, Florida.
They reside in Afton.
The bride is a registered nurse at Greenville Community Hospital East.
The groom is a fleet manager/dispatcher at Landair in Greeneville.
The bride attended Chuckey Doak high School and Walter State Community College earning an associates in applied science. She earned a bachelor of science from King University in Bristol ,Tennessee.
The groom attended Chuckey Doak High School and earned an associates in applied science degree from Walter State Community College.