Jan “Grammie Jan” Dowden’s children remember her fondly.
Her daughter, Beverly Thomas Jenkins, along with her siblings Elizabeth Thomas Norman and Randy Thomas, created a scholarship program in honor of their mother.
Grammie Jan passed away suddenly in 2014, which left a huge hole in the three sibling’s hearts. Since that time, Thomas Jenkins has tried to think of something to commemorate her mother’s life.
“The main thing that kept sticking out was art,” Thomas Jenkins said. “Mom was an amateur artist. She signed her name with two little hearts.”
Her signature is notable, in that “amateur” means “to love.”
“She gave back to the communities that she lived in as best she could,” she said. “She didn’t have a lot of money, but she helped in other ways, with her time and her skills.”
Thomas Jenkins describes her mother’s unending efforts of caring for others through her work in her church.
“She did things like stuff bags for victims of disasters with her church for the Red Cross, and she would also volunteer at the Senior Center,” she explained. “She didn’t have a lot, but she always gave from her heart.”
She describes her mother as self-sacrificing, but the one thing she did for herself was her art. She loved to paint.
“It helped her express herself and it also was only for her,” Thomas Jenkins said. “It was the one thing she did that wasn’t for her husband or her kids or anyone else. It was a respite. And she was so good at it. She even found a way to use her paintings to bring happiness to others.”
Thomas Jenkins recalls the Christmas baskets her mother would work on with others at her church. The baskets were filled with “necessities.” Grammie Jan considered happiness to be a necessity, and created small works of art on canvasses to include in each basket for a family in need.
“She believed it would bring a smile to the face of whoever received it,” she said. “My mother believed that was as important as anything else.”
Thomas Jenkins decided a scholarship program, helping students to follow their artistic dreams, would be the perfect way to honor a life that found such joy in making art. The scholarship, which averages about $750, is open to students entering college in the art field. The scholarship is paid directly to the college the student is attending.
“Doing this project helps me keep her alive in a way,” Thomas Jenkins said. “It’s a legacy of her love and giving. I think she would be thrilled to know she is helping others find the joy that she found in painting and art.”
Students who are interested can apply online at mckinneycenter.com. For more information call the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562.