Dr. Susong Honored By Masonic Lodge

The Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee recently honored Dr. Kenneth C. Susong for 70 years as a Mason. Master of Beersheba Lodge No. 449 Donald Jackson presented Susong with a certificate and pin on Nov. 4 at his home with family and Masonic Lodge members in attendance. Senior Warden of Beersheba Lodge Bill Moncier and Secretary Dennis Hunley were instrumental in arranging the ceremony. Susong worked over 60 years as a practicing physician in Greeneville. From left are Donald Jackson, Jean Susong, Dr. Kenneth Susong, and the Susongs’ daughter, Sandra Smith.

 Special To The Sun