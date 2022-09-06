Grandfather Mountain Nature Park, in Linville, N.C., will host its Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday.
Activities, included with admission, will be provided specifically for children ages 5 to 12, a news release states. All ages are welcome to attend.
Programming will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature a “bug hunt,” crafts and more, the release continues.
Park officials provided this schedule of planned events:
• 10-11 a.m., Bug Hunt at the Pollinator Garden — If you like to search for the creepy-crawly critters that roam on the forest floor, then come on our Bug Hunt! We will have scientific tools to help us get up close and personal with the decomposers that make up the ecosystem of Grandfather Mountain. Can you help us find some cool creepy critters?
• 11 a.m. until noon Insect Crafts at the Classroom in the Clouds (In the Wilson Center) —Design and create your own insects with some of our park educators!
• 1-2 p.m., Can You Find a Salamander? — Come with us on an adventure to find what is slipping around underneath the rocks at Grandfather Mountain. Leave no rock unturned (but remember to put it back)! Let’s go say hello to one of the most interesting organisms that calls this mountain home.
• 2–3 p.m., Case of the Disappearing Log — Have you ever noticed that rotting logs eventually just disappear? Join our education staff on an investigation using scientific tools to explore the different suspects involved!
Grandfather Mountain’s Daily Program schedule will also be in full swing on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join these activities, noted below, as well.