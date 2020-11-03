On Friday, Oct. 23, members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club met with Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, to make a donation for $900 to arts and music education.
“This donation from the GWC will be dedicated to supporting arts education, and in particular music education at our middle schools,” said Richey, in a release. “The Greene LEAF art education initiatives and strategies aim to expand students’ access to high-quality music and art education. Funds raised to support art education in the Greene County Schools will be used to provide professional development for teachers and to provide additional music and art supplies, materials and equipment to address equity challenges.”
Richey concluded by saying, “The Greeneville Woman’s Club’s generosity will go a long way in supporting our students in a robust educational environment that includes access to art and music courses at the middle school level.”
According to Woman’s Club member, Kathy Bird, “Our community service program is happy to donate for this worthwhile program and are spending funds raised from the 49th Annual Holiday Bazaar held last November. Other members of committee include Teresa Lawrence, Pam Haaby and Jan Bennett.