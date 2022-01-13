Maddie Ratliff, 2021 Greene County Fairest of the Fair, will be leaving for Murfreesboro on Jan. 19 to compete in the State Fairest of the Fair Pageant to be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Embassy Suites.
Ratliff is the 18-year-old daughter of Blaine Ratliff and Wendy Ratliff of Greeneville. Her grandparents are James “Jimmy” and Susanne Lowe of Greeneville and Francis and the late Bob Ratliff of Church Hill. She is a December 2021 graduate of Greeneville High School and was a member of the Greeneville High School Dance Team. She will be a freshman at St. Andrews University in North Carolina in the fall and will be a member of the university’s Equestrian Competition Team and Show Jumping Team. She plans to obtain a degree in business marketing with a minor in mass communications.
Anyone wishing to send cards may do so by mailing them to Maddie Ratliff C/O Holiday Inn Murfreesboro, 1453 Silohill Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The phone number is 615-751-5300.