Richard Snowden, president of the Greene County Farm Bureau, has announced the 100TH Anniversary Celebration to be held on Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at the BSC Warehouse, beside the farm bureau main office at 1431 West Main Street, Greeneville.
Food will be served. This is a non-school sponsored activity. All Farm Bureau Members are invited to attend, a release says.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced along with temperature checks upon arrival. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided as needed. Those with any underlying heath conditions or symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19 are asked to please reconsider attending this meeting. All necessary precautions to protect attendees will be taken during this meeting.
Guests must have a ticket for the meal. Tickets may be picked up at any Farm Bureau location in Greene County. The deadline to pick up tickets is June 30.