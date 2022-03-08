Feb. 2
Rachel Alexis Dawson Macon to Brandon Ralph Hensley, both of 231 N. Irish St.
Jimmy Gean Jennings, 285 Cartwheel Road, to Jacklyn Cheyne Ricker, 2801 White Sands Road
Feb. 3
Clarence Allen Hunsucker, 1015 Doughtys Chapel Road, to Edit Elizabeth Diaz Diaz Astorga, 330 Birds Bridge Road
Taylor Lacy Ward to Kaylee Grace Callers, both of 945 Choctaw Drive, Chuckey
Feb. 8
Chad Landon Livingston to Jennifer Michelle Eggleton, both of 602 Asheville Highway
Trista Lana Stamey to Susan Marie Harmon, both of 1335 Kenney St.
Feb. 10
Tyler Wayne Whitaker to Krystal Renae Johnson, both of 1611 Bill Jones Road, Afton
Nicole Michele Hurst to David Junios Sauce, both of 60 Willow Creek Lane
Feb. 11
Yon Sup Kum, 1120 Arnold Road, to Shiena Faith Livingston, 441 Fairgrounds Road
Todd Michael Davis to Christina Lynn Castell, both of 295 Amith Road
Aaron Wayne Smith to Sarah Megan Mercer, both of 370 Headrick Lane, Afton
Feb. 14
Christinia Maria Lombardo, 60 Ward Park, to Michael Ryan Rector, 2518 Old Kentucky Road W., Mosheim
Rikki Jessica Nichole Jones Jones to Douglas Andrew Fillers, both of 30 Willow Creek Lane
Feb. 16
John Claude Tiner Jr. to Monya Rewak Rewak Tiner, both of 2150 Pottertown Road, Midway
Feb. 18
David Lynn Cousin, 1565 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, to Christin Lynn Daugherty, 116 Unaka St.
Jason Christopher Price to Brandy Nichol Tweed, both of 485 Houston Valley Road
Feb. 22
Nickelette Faithlynn Long to Ryan Lee Waddle, both of 35 Pandora Loop, Chuckey
Jacob Lewis Justice to Harmoni Gracen Metcalf, both of 10 Unaka Drive, Mosheim
Raeann Madison Foley to Devono Michael Norris, both of 45 Vicky St.
Feb. 23
Kevin Lee Roberts to Krystle Lynn Knight, both of 836 Flag Branch Road
Feb. 24
Jose Luis Nieto Castillo to Izet Sanchez Alcantara, both of 2401 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim
James Douglas Beach Dean to Heather Louise Shirley, both of 280 Rocky Point, Midway
Rebekah Louise Johnson Leach to Nicholas William Foster, both of 1025 Old Stage Road
Belinda Renee Wilson, 725 Meadowbrook Road, Afton, to Keith Lee Lieberman, 317 Luther Jackson Drive, Maryville
Tiffani Nichole Rayfield Bohannan, 2706 Seaton Springs Road, Sevierville, to Rebecca Lynne Gregg, 2038 Old Parrottsville Highway, Parrottsville
Feb. 26
Lisa Elaine Williams Williams and Douglas Andrew Fillers, both of 301 Gravel Hill Road, Limestone