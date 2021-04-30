Twenty-two local teenagers graduated from the Greene County Partnership’s Youth Leadership Program in ceremonies Wednesday, April 28 at the General Morgan Inn.
Students were presented graduation certificates by Jennifer Wilder, leadership director at the Greene County Partnership and Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership.
Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greeneville City Schools Assistant Director Beverly Miller, Greene County Schools Director David McLain and GCP President Jeff Taylor spoke to the students and congratulated them on their achievements in the program.
The Greene County Youth Leadership Program is designed to introduce high achieving high school upperclassmen to the various aspects of the community, a release says. Programming includes in-depth sessions on leadership skills and training, agriculture, heritage and religion, government and law, business and industry, health care and environment, and social services and human needs.
“By completing this program, these students can become better community leaders with a broader knowledge base of the community, its issues and people,” said Jennifer Wilder, in a release.
The 2020-21 Greene County Youth Leadership program, a program of the Greene County Partnership, was sponsored by Wal-Mart Transportation, BTL Industries, First Horizon Bank, Life Care Center of Greeneville, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greene County Farm Bureau- Trey Youngblood, AMSEE and McInturff Milligan and Brooks.
For more information about the Youth or Adult Leadership programs, contact Jennifer Wilder at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.