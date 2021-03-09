Greene County Scottish Rite Members Recognized Mar 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 R.M. Potter received his 50-year membership recognition from Billy Ray Cutlip, Past Grand Master, and J.C. Jones at the Greene County Scottish Rite February meeting. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN William Moncier received his 50-year membership recognition from Billy Ray Cutlip, Past Grand Master, and J.C. Jones at the Greene County Scottish Rite February meeting. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hundreds Receive Vaccine Saturday In Greeneville Tennessee To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Next Phase Scott Felts (Died: Feb. 27, 2021) Donna Ann Purcell (Died: Feb. 27, 2021) Tyler Patrick Baughard (Died: Feb. 26, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.