Following a hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the Greene Herb Society resumed its meetings on April 15 with a meet-and-greet event at the Harvest Restaurant.
Those in attendance were welcomed by the club’s president Geneva Dyer. Shirley Fenton led the group in prayer prior to the meal.
A report was presented by Dyer on the club, which had not been active for two years due to the pandemic. Dyer noted that a donation was made in 2020 to the local coal fund.
The treasurer’s report was presented by Kathleen Villarongag, who also announced that she would be resigning the position due to a heavier workload. Darlene Williams volunteered to take over the position of treasurer.
Members were provided with birdsong and pollinator seeds to plant in their gardens. A handout was also provided to those in attendance with websites for native pollinator plants and conservation interests.
In addition to those mentioned, other members in attendance were: Jeanie Jackson, Elizabeth Wilson, Darlene Moore, Pam Shelton, Paula Stanton, Gail Dippel and Betty Solomon. Laura Hefraevy was a guest at the meeting.
A general discussion was held on resuming regular meetings in May at the First Baptist Church. Plans were made to contact members about updates. Villaronga volunteered to do this on behalf of the society.
Anyone wishing to become a member of the Greene Herb Society is asked to contact Jeanie Jackson at 423-620-0473 or send an email to tiger129ts@aol.com.