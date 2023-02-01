Greeneville Antique Appraisal Fair & Show Set March 18 Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 15th annual Greeneville Antique Appraisal Fair & Show is being planned for Saturday, March 18, event organizers have announced.More than 50 booths are expected at the fair, featuring a variety of treasures.The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the EastView recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave., in Greeneville.A preview party is scheduled for Friday, March 18, from 7-9 p.m. Admission for the preview is $10. Light hors d'oeuvres will be service.Title sponsor for this year's fair is Back Porch Antiques. The antique fair is a project of the tourism division of the Greene County Partnership.Visit https://www.facebook.com/GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisal for more details and updates.For booth registration, visit https://greenecountypartnershipchamberofcommercetn.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/GrZ9j1nL? . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tv Broadcasting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case Missing Mosheim Juvenile Located, Charges Pending No. 3 Knights Upset, Lady Knights Roll Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Teen West Main Recycling Faces TDEC, Legal Sanctions