Greeneville author Pauline E. Petsel announced the release of her 13th and 14th books, “World of Difference” and “Whispers in the Wind.”
“World of Difference,” her 13th, “was written by Spirit,” the author said in an interview.
“Whispers in the Wind” chronicles interactions with her late husband since his death.
“Anyone who has lost a loved one and is in grief needs to realize that they are not dead and that life goes on,” Petsel said. “If they open themselves up they may have something that happens that reveals that to them.”
My husband died a year ago and I have so many things that keep happening,” Petsel shared. “I do not see him. He does not talk to me. Things happen that reveal his presence.”
Most of the happenings are intended to keep her safe from unknown dangers, Petsel said.
The last half of the book contains scripture teachings to support the events Petsel shares through her stories.
“Whispers in the Wind” is available through LULU, Amazon and other book sellers. “World of difference” is available through Kindle Books, Amazon and other book sellers.