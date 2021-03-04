Greeneville Author Shelley Pierce’s latest children’s book hit the shelves in February. Elk Lake Publishing announced the release of “Get Off The Struggle Bus” in paperback and ebook formats for Amazon Kindle.
Pierce’s first non-fiction book for middle-grade and young adults looks at some of the Old Testament names for God with real-time life applications. Pierce penned this book in hopes those who read it will be drawn to God and His word where they can find all they need to trust more and struggle less.
The public is invited to a release and signing party at The Christian Book and Gift Shop Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Christian Book and Gift Shop carries all of Pierce’s works including two picture books, “I Know What Grandma Does While I’m Napping” and “High-Water Hattie.” Other titles include the 2020 Selah Award winning non-fiction “Sweet Moments: Insight and Encouragement for the Pastor’s Wife”; and “The Crumberry Chronicles,” Pierce’s award winning mid-level/YA speculative fiction series that includes “The Wish I Wished Last Night,” “Battle Buddies” and “624 Juniper Street.” Her work in progress is volume four in the Crumberry series.
Pierce has been on staff at Towering Oaks Baptist Church for more than 19 years serving as the Director of Preschool & Children’s Ministries. She and her husband, Tommy, have four grown children and now enjoy the gift of grandchildren.
Immersed in the world of little people, Pierce is able to speak their language and write stories for kids that are both engaging and comical.
She has also written various curriculums for LifeWay Childhood Publications’s “LifeWay Kids,” as well as “The Upper Room,” “Power for Living,” “The Mighty Pen,” “Short and Sweet,” and “Guideposts: The Joys of Christmas 2016.”
Pierce’s books can be purchased at The Christian Book and Gift Shop, Greeneville, and online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and ElkLakePublshingInc.com.
Connect with Pierce and check out her blog at https://pierceshelley9.wixsite.com/mysite.