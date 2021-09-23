“HeartSisters” is a unique, inspiration and powerful book written by 35 women who share past trials to encourage others to overcome their own life challenges. Seven Greene County women are among the authors in the recently released anthology compiled by Linda Smith, Dr. Debra Peppers and Carol Twoguns.
Susan Crum, Lisa Martin, Reba Sams, Terri Bates, Lisah Brown, Carol Allen-Oglesby and Barbara Furst, all of Greene County, contributed stories that include topics such as grief, depression, cancer, divorce, abortion, abuse, suicide, eating disorders, rape, adoption and many others. Readers will be amazed by the transparency as these women share their personal secrets, truths and triumphs, a release says.
A book signing will be held at Noelle’s Home Decor and Gift Shop, 123 E. Main Street in downtown Jonesborough on Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by for this special event to meet the authors.
The book is available locally for $12 at the Christian Book Store, 105 Village Drive and at the Divine Styles Mobile Salon, 920 W. Main Street in Greeneville. They can also be purchased at Noelle’s Home Decore and Gift Shop in Jonesborough and the Nest Interiors & Gifts in Johnson City. They can also be purchased by calling 765-425-3450 or emailing lsmith4447@yahoo.com or ordered through www.saltandlightministry.com.
About HeartSisters
Heart Sisters is a grass-roots organization of women throughout several states that began when two young women found themselves both suddenly widowed with babies on the way.
“We clung to each other, cried together, raised our babies toghether, and we loved and supported one another like sisters,” the release quotes. “We became each other’s confidant and grief counselor. We had no one who understood exactly what we were going through and were so thankful to have one another as we moved forward. We realized how God had put us together for His plan and purpose.”
HeartSisters is comprised of women from all walks of life, all ages and all faiths. They meet regularly for support, friendship, encouragement, fun and fellowship.