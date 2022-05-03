The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club luncheon was held April 22 at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee, and Renda Scott played the piano prior to the luncheon. Decorations were provided by Rhonda Johnson, Doris Rice and Judy Harrison.
Arleen Maxwell, chairman, welcomed everyone and presented first-time attendee gifts to Sandi Metzgar, Becky Rotan, Reba Salyers, Mary Lue Payne, Garnet Sourour and Carole Booth. Mrs. Maxwell led in prayer, and the group enjoyed a delicious catered lunch.
Door prizes, provided by the speaker, Dianne Barker, Joyce Harness and Linda Waddle, were won by Roberta Gass, Judy Harrison and Judy Hinkle.
Mrs. Maxwell invited those in attendance to the May 20 luncheon to be held at noon at the same location. “You Only Need ONE Relationship” will be the topic of speaker, Patsie Diamond of Dublin, VA. The feature will be a trivia game. The vocalists will be Jack and Miriam Kirkendall.
Mrs. Maxwell informed the ladies she hopes that Bible studies may begin again soon. She also invited the ladies to attend the Prayer Connection to be held May 13, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required for the Prayer Connection.
She then introduced the feature, Cindy Laws, who presented “Healing with Flowers”.
Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, introduced vocalist, Keith Paxton.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative, presented the “Friends of Stonecroft” report.
Chairman Maxwell introduced speaker, Dianne Barker of Johnson City. Her topic was “Facing Another Challenging Year With Joy”.
Mrs. Maxwell thanked each participant and invited everyone to attend the May 20 luncheon. The organization is open to all women.
Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.