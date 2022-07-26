From left, are: Pam Wilson, guest speaker at the June luncheon hosted by the Greeneville Christian Women’s Club; Debbie Broyles, vocalist; Judy Harrison, hostess; Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, and Judy Milner, prayer coordinator.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on June 17 for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release noted that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Render Scott played piano music prior to the luncheon. Decorations were provided by Rhonda Johnson, Doris Rice and Judy Harrison.
Club Chair Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented all new guests with a gift, the release continues. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton.
First-time attendees included Brenda Webb, Betty Raum and Roger and Patti Smith. Door prize winners were Judy Milner and Carolyn Bowers.
It was announced that a ladies Bible study will begin in the fall and all women present were invited attend a Prayer Connection on June 10.
The club special feature for its June meeting was wedding gowns. Some of the ladies shared special stories about their weddings and wedding pictures. “There was laughter, joys, and some tears. It was a fun event,” the release added.
The club’s regional representative, Rhonda Johnson, presented the “Friends of Stonecroft” report during the meeting. Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, introduced the vocalist, Debbie Broyles. Chair Maxwell introduced the guest speaker, Pam Wilson, of Loudon, who spoke on “Bloom Where You Are Planted.”
The feature for the July 22 meeting was scheduled to be “Celebrating July 4th.” Ladies were invited to dress in red, white and blue. The guest speaker for July was Linda Rothwell, of Kingsport.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club is open to all women who would like to attend and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship.
Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.