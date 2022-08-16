The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on July 22. Special guests at the luncheon were, from left, vocalist Tommy Collins; featured speaker Elizabeth Woodson; Dawn Frazier, who was the costume winner, and Rhonda Johnson, regional representative.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met July 22 for its monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played piano music prior to the luncheon. Decorations were provided by Rhonda Johnson, Doris Rice and Terry Springer.
Club Chair Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented eight first time guests with a gift. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Arleen.
The special feature was a parade of fashions that celebrated Independence Day with red, white, and blue colors. Dawn Frazier won first place with a gorgeous outfit.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report. Rebecca Solomon introduced the featured vocalist, Mr. Tommy Collins. Chair Maxwell introduced the guest speaker Elizabeth Woodson whose topic was “When life does not add up.” She gave testimony of God’s guiding influence to lead one through life’s difficult situations.
The feature for the Aug. 19 meeting will be “TN Dirt Girl” by Sherrie Ottinger, who will present a plan for back yard gardening. Music will be by Carolyn Kinser. The guest speaker will be Linda Rothwell of Kingsport who will share how her experience with darkness and light ultimately brought her to see “The Light that shines within.”
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or, just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship.