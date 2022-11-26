The 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade, a collaborative event between the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership, is set to roll at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe” where participants are challenged with creating a unique float or decorated vehicle that exemplifies a specific place and its culture from around the world, officials say in a news release.
The parade will be staged on Bohannon Avenue, turning left on North Main Street. It will then travel through the downtown area on South Main, proceeding to West Main and dispersing on to Carson and West Main streets at the intersection in front of Crescent School, the release notes.
“Emergency officials have stated the entire parade route will be closed at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4. Church goers are encouraged to find an alternative route and parking around Main Street on the morning of Dec. 4,” the release states.
“Parking spaces along the parade route will be utilized for spectators to stand and view the parade. This is to ensure the safest environment possible for parade attendees and spectators. Parking will be available in several lots throughout the downtown area,” the release adds.
According to parade officials, all slots have been filled for this year’s event. Entries were capped at the first 100 to sign up.
All participants in the parade have have their registration form with them on the day of the parade in order to enter the staging area where floats and other entries will be lined up, officials say.
“Those who plan to enter the competitive categories should also be prepared to provide individuals to walk in the parade and carry the banners for first, second and third place winners, should their entries win,” officials add.
Prizes will be awarded to participants judges feel exemplified this year’s theme the best. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: commercial and non-commercial. Prizes in each category are: $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
On the day of the parade, all participants, other than elected officials, should enter the staging area from the 11E Bypass on Burns Street.
Elected officials participating in the parade should approach the staging area from Austin Street.
Non-participating vehicles will not be allowed in the parade staging area. Parents should coordinate with their group’s leader on the best location to drop children/participants off. A drop off location will be available at the intersection of Bohannon Street and Austin/Housley Avenue.
All floats being judged will be expected to arrive at the staging area on Bohannon Avenue no later than 12:30 p.m. the day of the parade. Judging will take place promptly at 1 p.m. All other entries should arrive between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to ensure plenty of time to line up.
Contact the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy Street, for more details by calling 423.638.4111 or emailing info@greenecountypartnership.net.