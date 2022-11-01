The Greeneville Civil Air Patrol Squadron has been recognized by the national headquarters of the Civil Air Patrol, a non-profit organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force.
The local CAP cadet program recently received the CAP’s Quality Cadet Unit award, which is given to Civil Air Patrol Squadrons for “outstanding accomplishments with the unit’s cadets,” a CAP news release states.
“The Greeneville Squadron was recognized for completing over 70% of cadet orientation flights, 50% gradates of the Tennessee Wing Encampment and having more than 60% of the cadets General Emergency Services qualified,” the release says.
The CAP cadet program is open to youth ages 12-18. As a CAP cadet, participants take part in a year-round program where they learn to fly, lead, hike, camp, get physically fit and push themselves to new limits, the organization’s website explains.
‘The program transforms youth into dynamic citizens and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on four elements: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character,” the website states.
For additional information about joining the organization, go to cap.gov or contact Capt. Renee Bailey, the squadron commander, at 864-270-6052.
The Greeneville Squadron meet at the FBO at the Greeneville Airport each Monday, beginning at 6 p.m.