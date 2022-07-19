The Greeneville Farmers’ Market, located at 690 Erwin Hwy., at the Doak House Museum, is open for the season each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through the end of October.
Located on the Tusculum University campus, across the road from the Old Oak Taproom, the farmers’ market vendors accept SNAP, EBT and Double Dollars, the release continues.
The market regularly hosts special events throughout the season, including special Kids Day activities, the release adds. New vendors, musicians and sponsors are welcome to set-up at the market.
“The Greeneville Farmers’ Market has been providing a venue for local producers for more than four decades,” the release says. It is the oldest, established farmers market in Greeneville, officials add.
It is a producers-only market, “meaning that vendors at the market must have produced themselves any items they offer for sale,” officials say. “This ensures that the produce, meats, cheeses, breads, plants, flowers, crafts and prepared foods at the market are produced in North East Tennessee and Southern Appalachia, and that customers can talk directly to the person responsible for growing their food about production methods.”
“Both organic and conventional producers participate in the farmers’ market,” the release notes.