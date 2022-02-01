On Dec. 28, Betty Fletcher, director of operations at The Greeneville Greene County History Museum received grant funding in the amount of $4,360 from Humanities Tennessee, according to a news release. The grant program titled Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP), is made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on March 11, 2021. This program is currently distributing more than $940,000 in grants to organizations across the state of Tennessee.
The purpose of SHARP grants is to support jobs in the humanities, keep humanities organizations open, and assist the field specifically in its response to and recovery from the needs created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants may focus on humanities projects or leveraging operational support stemming the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. They may also help organizations plan for the future and begin the long process of response and recovery to the pandemic.
Fletcher explained that losses due to decreased membership donations as well decreased fundraising income since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago were two of the primary reasons for sending in the SHARP grant application.
Greeneville Greene County History Museum’s regular hours of operation are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 423-636-1558.