The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club’s Annual Hamfest will be held April 16 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 123 Fairgrounds Circle, according to a news release.
Flea/tailgating will start at 6 a.m. for everyone. The event will be using the commercial buildings this year. Restroom facilities in the buildings will be available.
The radio, computer, and electronics swapmeet will be open to everyone.
Club members urge those who attend to follow CDC guidelines, and for those who are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to reconsider their attendance.
This year’s grand prize drawing will be at noon. The prize is a Yaesu FTM-200DR 50W VHF/UHF Duel Band C4FM/FM Mobile Transceiver and entrants do not have to be present to win. A chairman’s mystery prize drawing will be held at 11 and entrants must be present to win. There are other door prizes from MFJ Enterprises, DX Engineering, and from ARRL.
This year the Hamfest is sanctioned by ARRL. ARRL Delta representatives may be attending at some point during the event.
Each person entering will be required to purchase a $5 general admission ticket, unless they are under 12 years of age.
Flea market spaces will be $5 each space, with no limit to the number purchased.
A Hamfest is a get-together of amateur radio operators. Many experimenters, makers, and those that have other interests besides amateur radio also attend.
At the flea market, often referred to as “The Boneyard,” boxes full of “radio treasures” await participants be prowled through to fulfill equipment needs. Anyone with surplus electronic items, radios, TV’s, test equipment, car audio, computers, or almost anything else that could be used by an electronics enthusiast, is invited to bring them to sell or trade.
Many attendees bring their spouses and children. Vendors also include items that are not electronics-related that appeal to the ladies and children.
The flea market ends by noon.
The Hamfest website is greenevillehamfest.com.
For more information about the AJARC, visit its website at www.ajarc.org.