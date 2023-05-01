The Greeneville High School Chorus will present “The Magic is You – A Disney Jukebox Musical" on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Show time is 7 p.m.
This All-Disney show will feature "favorite tunes from recent Disney movies woven together, with an original story inspired by the chorus’s recent trip to Walt Disney World," organizers say.
Tickets for the performance are available from GHS Chorus students and may also be purchased at the door. Proceeds will support the GHS Chorus Boosters.
Ticket holders are also invited to a dessert buffet in the GHS Cafeteria following the concert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
“This will be a fun show for the whole family” said the GHS Choral Director Daniel Varnell. “There will be lots of familiar tunes, a perfect show for the younger audience. Bring your kids. Have them dress up as their favorite hero or princess!”
The concert will include music from the following movies: "Frozen ," "Encanto ," "Toy Story," "Mulan ," "Beauty and the Beast," "Hercules ," "Newsies ," "Zootopia," "Brave ," "Coco ," "Tangled" and "Tarzan."
The GHS Chorus is under the direction of Varnell, who is assisted by Beth Ann Noble.