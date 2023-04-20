Greeneville Noon Rotarian Wendy Peay, second from left, is shown presenting a $200 check to Greeneville High School team sponsor Kim Francis for being this year's Rotary Round Robin Champion. Also shown, from left, are the team members: Isabella Marante, Will Armstrong, Joshua Hyde and Angus Herrell. Not pictured is Cadance Ashcroft.
Greeneville Noon Rotarian Wendy Peay, far left, is shown presenting a $100 check to Chuckey-Doak High School team sponsor Jessica Medlin for being the runner-up in this year's Rotary Round Robin competition. The student team members are, from left, Kaytie Hoxie, Edwin Renfro, Natalie Ripley and Owen Woods.
Greeneville Noon Rotarian Wendy Peay, second from left, is shown presenting a $200 check to Greeneville High School team sponsor Kim Francis for being this year's Rotary Round Robin Champion. Also shown, from left, are the team members: Isabella Marante, Will Armstrong, Joshua Hyde and Angus Herrell. Not pictured is Cadance Ashcroft.
Photo special to the Sun
Greeneville Noon Rotarian Wendy Peay, far left, is shown presenting a $100 check to Chuckey-Doak High School team sponsor Jessica Medlin for being the runner-up in this year's Rotary Round Robin competition. The student team members are, from left, Kaytie Hoxie, Edwin Renfro, Natalie Ripley and Owen Woods.
Greeneville High School has been crowned as the 2023 Rotary Round Robin champion.
The scholar team members from Greeneville High emerged victorious over the Chuckey-Doak High School team in the championship round of the Rotary Round Robin competition held April 18 at Greeneville High School.
The two teams advanced to the championship match by having the highest cumulative score over the first three rounds of competition, which also included teams from South Greene, North Greene and West Greene high schools.
During the final round, Greeneville scored 160 points to Chuckey Doak’s 140 points to claim the 2023 championship.
For their outstanding efforts, Greeneville was presented a check for $200 for first place, and Chuckey Doak was presented a check for $100 for being the runner-up in this year’s competition.
This is the second consecutive year that Chuckey-Doak has placed second in the Rotary Round Robin, which is a quiz-bowl-style competition. Last year's champion was North Greene High School.
This year marked the 60th edition of the Rotary Round Robin sponsored by the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club.
On May 2, senior team members from all five local high schools are being invited to participate in a speech competition that will be held at the club's regular meeting.
The Noon Rotary Club will award up to $2000 in scholarships again this year to the winners. The club meets each Tuesday at noon in the Hurley Room on the Tusculum University campus.
For more information about Rotary and the Noon Rotary Club, log onto their Facebook page at facebook.com/Greeneville Noon Rotary Club.