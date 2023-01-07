The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is planning several special activities during the month of January.
• Story Time
Story Time will resume at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
“Please join us at 10:30 am for stories and a fun craft,” said library director Erin Evans. “All ages are welcome, we look forward to seeing you!”
• Crafternoon
Adults are invited to an afternoon of crafting at the library on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 4 p.m.
“We’ll be making flowers using pages from old magazines,” Evans said.
The event is being limited to 12 participants due to space limitations. There is a $5 fee to cover the cost of materials. Call the library to register.
The library will be closed Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 a.m.
Next month, library officials are planning “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The library will have fun activities for children including a craft, photo booth, puzzles, free books, and snacks,” Evans said. “If your child does not have a library card of their own, this would be a perfect day to get them one! (Minimum age for library card is 5.)
The library is continuing to accept donations of books, magazines, and all types of media for its annual fundraising book sale. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
For more information about the library, please visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements.
The main library is located at 210 N. Main St., in Greeneville.