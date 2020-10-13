The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club repeats the Four Way test at meetings, which says, “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendship? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” With this in mind, the Club members, being aware of the difficulties our educational staff are experiencing decided to offer a token of our appreciation for what educators do daily.
This school year has brought many challenges for teachers at all grades and locations, zoom classes, on line grading, in class teaching, learning new technology, plus many, many other issues. With the morale of many teachers and staff in our community, the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club provided a care package to the Highland Elementary School teachers and staff.
The care package included coffee, snacks and chocolate to brighten their day and be a gift everybody can enjoy. So many times our educators provide for themselves and their students, the club wanted to offer a bright spot for their day and show our appreciation.
Highland Principal Shelia Newland expressed her appreciation and so did the staff. She said the morale can be an issue with the many new responsibilities teachers have added this year, so to have the Club’s support and appreciation is definitely going to brighten the groups days, today and for several to come.
Club members Todd Estep, and Club President, Tim Landeck, Past President, visited Highland Elementary School to deliver the goodies for the staff to enjoy.
Highland Elementary School students have also experienced the opportunity to enjoy one of our Walmart Christmas shopping experiences. The Walmart Christmas shopping experience will happen this year but in a different form. Plans are in the formation stage so more information will come later.
Individuals or businesses interested in providing a care package for any school or who would like to assist with the Walmart Shopping Spree, can contact any club member, or contact Tisha Harrison 423-329-8634.
To learn more about the Greeneville Moring Rotary Club, contact Todd Estep at 423-340-0544 or Tisha Harrison at 423-329-8634.