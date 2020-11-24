The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club has for nearly two decades been provided a list of select students by local school administrators to receive gifts for Christmas. While in years past, Rotary volunteers would shop one on one with each child at the local Walmart. With the COVID-19 virus, the group is continuing the tradition with a changed format, a release says.
Rotary will work with Doak Elementary School administrators by asking parents and children to provide information of the children’s toy preferences, color choices, and clothes needs and sizes. Rotary members and volunteers will shop for each individual child.
The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club will then meet each family outdoors at Tusculum Town Hall to present the children with their gifts and surprises.
Anyone or any business interested in providing a donation to assist with the Walmart Shopping Spree, or anyone who wants more information, may contact any club member, or contact Tisha Harrison 423-329-8634, or send a gift to the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, P. O. Box 396, Greeneville, TN 37744. This gift can be a tax-deductible donation as the Rotary has formed a Foundation for the Club.
The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club would like to thank Walmart #680 for graciously working with the Club to make this charitable cause possible.
To learn more about the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, contact Todd Estep 423-340-0544 or Tisha Harrison 423-329-8634.