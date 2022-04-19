After a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Greeneville Newcomers Club will resume its monthly meetings on April 28.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the fellowship hall, which is located at the rear of the building.
Anyone new to the area is invited to attend the meeting. Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP, by calling club member Janet Lemos at 423-426-8796.
Current club members are encouraged to watch for an email notice with more information about the upcoming meeting.
Despite not meeting during the pandemic, the Newcomers Club actually had 14 new members join in 2021, Lemos said in a club news release.
“The club’s small groups, such as the bunco, canasta and marble players, and some of the quilters, began to gather about a year into the pandemic,” Lemos said. However, out of safety concerns, the big group meetings were not held.
The Newcomers Club’s mission is to provide a time of fellowship for its members and to seek out ways to serve the community.
“Our purpose is to lift up one another, and the people that live in our community through fundraisers and projects,” Lemos said.
“We have heard about the Newbies on Facebook and welcome all of them to come and see what the club is all about,” she said. “We would love to see you. “
She said there is no obligation to join the club. For those who would like to join, there is a $15 yearly membership fee, which is used by the club for various programs and events.
“The Greeneville Newcomers Club has been around since before 1999, which is as far back as I looked into lists of memberships,” Lemos said.
“We have gained a lot of experience in our 23-plus years of fellowshipping,” she said. “And if I might be so bold to claim, we do this pretty well.”