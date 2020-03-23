Greeneville Noon Rotary Installs New Members
Greeneville Noon Rotary Club

President Maria Grimm (right) installs new members to the club, while Sue Ritter (left) prepares to present them Rotary pins. At center (from left) are Lucia Fillers, new member, and Brooke Sadler, returning Rotary member. Fillers is co-owner/broker of Preferred Properties of East Tennessee, while Sadler co-owns of Nolichuckey Bluffs Bed & Breakfast Cabins. The Rotary program was March 10 at the General Morgan Inn.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Brian Cutshall