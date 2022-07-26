From left, Donaldean Renner Scholarship Committee member Joe Low, of the Greeneville Optimist Club, is shown with the club’s 2022 scholarship recipients Rachel Phillips and Hope Williams, along with Roger Carter, who serves as chairman of the Donaldean Renner Scholarship Committee.
Rachel Phillips and Hope Williams were both presented with Donaldean Renner Memorial Scholarships by the Greeneville Optimist Club.
This year’s scholarship recipients had a combined total of 422 hours of community service between them, club officials say in a news release.
A graduate of Greeneville High School, Phillips is the daughter of Robert and Mercy Phillips. She plans on attending Colorado College in the fall where she will major in psychology and minor in human biology and kinesiology.
A graduate of West Greene High School, Williams is the daughter of Melissa Collins. She plans on attending East Tennessee State University in the fall, where she will major in education and minor in computer science.
The awards were presented to the two recent high school graduates on June 23 during the club’s meeting held at Casa Guerrero Mexican Restaurant.
The scholarships are presented annually by the Optimist Club in memory of the late Donaldean Renner, a long-time active member of the club who died in 1980. Renner’s family, along with members of the Greeneville Optimist Club, created the scholarship fund to honor his memory, the club release notes. The first recipient of the scholarship was Douglas Bible in 1982.