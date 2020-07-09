“Unfolding Journey,” a collection of 60 poems written over the course of 30 years, represents a lifetime of work for Greeneville poet Catherine Weeks.
The book begins with a handwritten copy of “The Creator’s Clouds,” scribed at the age of 13, and follows a poetic passage through life’s ups and downs. Other poems include “A Tall Tale,” “For What to Pray,” “Memorial Parade,” “The Path,” and “Worship by the River.”
Some poems will bring a smile of amusement, some a tear, but most point the reader to God, a release says. The author considers the words to be gifts from Him to be shared with all to whom He wishes to speak.
A book signing event hosted by The Christian Book Shop at 105 Valley Street, Greeneville, is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Unfolding Journey” is also available for purchase on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.