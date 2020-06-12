Tennessee’s second oldest town comes to life strolling down the same streets that Andrew Johnson walked when he returned from the White House in 1869.
The 90-minute ’A Walk with the President’ tour, available through Main Street Greeneville Tours, takes a trip back in time, a release says. Experience the architectural treasures of historic churches and homes while walking the same streets as notable American heroes. A stop at Old Harmony Cemetery will bring alive such stories as the great cholera epidemic of 1873. Great photo opportunities are available during the stop at Tennessee’s oldest Goal (jail).
Tours begin at 9:30 a.m. daily, Monday through Saturday, April through October, from the lobby of The General Morgan Inn.
Now in its 16th year the walking tour, along with its sister tour of the Dickson-Williams Mansion offered daily at 1 p.m., is conducted by professional guides ready to share their knowledge of this historic community.
The mansion tour, a 90 minute, tour walks you across the threshold into a storied past filled with exquisite antique furnishings, immortal American heroes, and an intriguing history. The house is gloriously restored, with original furniture and other 1850’s period artifacts, the release says. The tour brings alive the incredible story from the time of the town’s founding through the Civil War. Tours are offered Sunday through Saturday from March through December beginning at 1 p.m. from the hotel lobby.
In accordance with COVID-19 Guidelines visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while on the tours.
Tickets may be purchased at the General Morgan Inn where both tours begin. If touring with groups over twelve people please call Main Street Tours at 423-787-0500 a minimum of twenty-four hours in advance to arrange your tour.