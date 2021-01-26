The Greeneville Theatre Guild will be holding auditions for their first show of the 2021 season, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.” The play will be directed by Laura Dupler and tells the story of Bridget visiting her favorite Nana in New York for the summer. Bridget discovers that Nana is operating an illegal boutique in her apartment to supplement her Social Security income by selling “naughty knickers” to senior citizens in the area.
If the pandemic conditions allow, performances will be April 9, 10, 11 and 16, 17, 18 at the Capitol Theatre, a release says. Auditioners should be prepared for possible postponement or rescheduling of the show if necessary.
In-person auditions will be held on Friday, Feb. 5 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Theatre Depot building at 248 W. Depot Street. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required. Callbacks will be scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 if needed. Auditions will consist of readings from the script, and no prior preparation is required.
Anyone wishing to submit a video audition instead of attending live auditions may do so. Submissions will be accepted from Jan 30-February 6 by email at lauragdupler@gmail.com or mollydoss@me.com or via Facebook Messenger. Please include a name and phone number with the submission. See the GTG Facebook page or website at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org for audition reading requirements.
A copy of the script is available for perusal at Catalyst Coffee Company. Character descriptions can be found on the GTG Facebook page and website. Additional information for the auditions can be found at greenevillesun.com by searching for “GTG Opens Auditions.”
Director Dupler will be casting a minimum of seven characters, consisting of five women and at least two men. Dupler encourages everyone who is interested to audition and not feel limited by the actual age of the characters. Previous acting experience is not required, and the Greeneville Theatre Guild invites anyone with an interest in performing to audition. Please contact the director via the email above or call 423-470-2792 with questions.