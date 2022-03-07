Greeneville Theatre Guild is holding auditions this week for its summer production "Into the Woods," according to a news release.
Auditions were scheduled to start Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday 6-9 p.m. with callbacks Thursday if necessary. The auditions will be held at the Theatre Depot building at 248 W. Depot St. Auditions will be individual and will consist of one prepared vocal selection from a published list followed by scenes or monologues as chosen by the director. The song selections with PDFs of the music are posted on the Greeneville Theatre Guild website audition page.
"Into the Woods" is a Tony-winning musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, about wishes and what can happen when they come true. Based on fairytales by the Brothers Grimm, it brings together the story of a baker and his wife, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood. Of course, no fairy tale is complete without a narrator, a big bad wolf, and a wicked witch. All the stories intertwine in the woods, where everyone will have to consider if they truly want what they have wished for.
There are approximately 20 roles to be filled with some actors playing multiple roles. Additionally, a small crew of three to five costumed actors will act as both crew and ensemble. Actors must be 16 years old or older to participate.
Director Audrey Shoemaker has stated, “I want performers to be able to show me what they want and prepare as much as they’d like. Actors should choose a song that fits their voice and their strength. The choice of song will not indicate how the show will be cast.”
An accompanist will be provided. Performances will be held June 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and June 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. Actors should come prepared to list any conflicts that may arise during the rehearsal period.