The Greeneville Theatre Guild will debut a new, original play next month at the Capitol Theatre.
Entitled “Corners,” the play “tells the story of three middle-aged women who find themselves in extremely unusual situations all in the same day,” a news release states.
“Audiences will have the chance to witness history as ‘Corners’ is the first original script created specifically for GTG, having also produced an original ballet in 2021,” GTG officials say in the release. The show features “wives, ex-wives and widows, their adult children, a hot doctor, a waitress in need, and many other characters that will have the audience saying ‘I can relate!’”
The theatrical production was written by three members of the local theatre guild: Pam Gosnell, Paige Mengel and Laura Dupler, who say the play features an ample supply of comedy, along with several endearing moments. It is set at a funeral, a hospital, a restaurant and a “ladies lounge” during a little-black-dress event.
In the release, the playwrights explain that their idea for “Corners” came three years ago during, what they described, “a real-life, little-black-dress event.”
In March 2021, Gosnell, Mengel and Dupler rented a cabin on Viking Mountain in southern Greene County and they gathered for a writers’ retreat to put their ideas for the play on paper.
The cabin, which offered no internet service or other distractions, was the perfect environment for creating the characters, setting, and theme of women experiencing the ups-and-downs of life. The three writers took their laptops, notes, food, and a couple bottles of wine — and the rest is now GTG history.
“We all went home with homework,” recalled Mengel, who plays Liz, an overbearing mother in “Corners.” In fact, all three playwrights have leading parts in the production with Gosnell playing the reserved biscuit maker, Maggie, and Dupler playing the filterless, outspoken Helen.
The play’s three main characters are best friends who share a strong bond.
“We wanted to showcase different types of women and how you can be different but still be friends and help each other,” Mengel explains in the release.
The storyline is designed to show real situations women encounter daily as they live their lives.
“Sooner or later everybody finds themselves driven into a corner,” Gosnell adds. These corners can be related to socio-economic status, height, weight, or other nooks and crannies.”
The three playwrights stressed that “Corners” is not autobiographical. The characters do not hate men, and “no ex-husbands were harmed in the writing of this play.”
After the weekend getaway in March 2021, the three got together about a half dozen more times. Once the script was complete, they had two table reads to gain constructive criticism from a group of trusted friends who are theatre professionals.
The writing trio ultimately formed PPL Creations, which is named in honor of the three women’s first names: Pam, Paige and Laura.
CAST MEMBERS
In addition to the playwrights’ starring roles, “Corners” also features:
• Heather Dalton, who plays Marie, the daughter of Dupler’s character Helen;
• Gary Carver, who plays Mark, the son of Mengel’s character, Liz, and
• Matt Barbour, who plays Dr. Wilson, who is sweet on Gosnell’s character, Maggie.
Other cast members include:
• Lena Dean, who portrays Natalia, the Ukrainian widow of Helen’s ex-husband;
• Kai Black, who fills the roles of both Tammy the Caterer and Elaine, the owner of a landscaping business;
• Bree Rozar, who stars as Deborah, the hospital supervisor, and Wendy, the overworked waitress;
• Amy Rose, who takes on the role of Brenda, the flustered hospital orderly, and
• Erica Mysinger, who portrays Jessica, the party girl.
“Corners” features a unique set design by Paige and Frank Mengel, described as a “pop-up storybook.”
The play is directed by Magdalen Zinky with costume oversight by Barbara Holt.
Show times at the Capitol Theatre are set for 7 p.m on Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17 with 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 11 and 18.
Tickets for the show will be available at the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s website at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or at the door prior to each performance.