The Greeneville Theatre Guild will hold a large indoor yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items offered for sale include props and furniture from the guild’s storeroom as well as items donated from members of the GTG community.
“We’re bursting at the seams,” said Paige Mengel, executive director of the Greeneville Theatre Guild. “The GTG has collected items for use on stage and in shows since we started in 2015, and we’ve run out of space.”
The sale aims to raise funds and spread awareness about the Destination: Theatre Depot capital campaign, in addition to freeing up space. The building at 248 and 250 West Depot Street has seen a recent facelift due to a façade grant, but the interior still requires a lot of work to be open to the public as a performance space.
Furniture and household items will be available, as well as a sizable collection of movies and books. The GTG invites the public to browse the sale “and find those items they never knew they needed until now, and benefit the charity at the same time.”
The sale will be located at the Theatre Depot building at 248 W. Depot St. Questions may be directed to the GTG at greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.org or by calling 423-470-2792.