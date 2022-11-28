The Christmas season is here, and the Greeneville Theatre Guild is bringing “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” to the Capitol Theatre stage to celebrate.
The comedy, written by Bo Wilson and directed by GTG veteran Bree Rozar, is about missing Nativity scene figures, coming together for a common cause, and remembering the real meaning of Christmas.
The opening show on Dec. 2, beginning at 7 p.m., is one facet of the Christmas in Downtown celebration on Friday night. Shows continue this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday evening, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
"The comedy takes place three weeks before Christmas in 1977 as the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are getting ready for the Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular," a Theatre Guild news release notes. "But this year a criminal is on the loose and has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in the church’s nativity scene!"
Bea Littleton (portrayed by theatre veteran Susan Craig) is the leader of the Sisterhood, and she is sure that the culprit is her longtime rival, Lucille Orton (played by GTG newcomer Susan Lachmann), from First Salvation just up the road, the release continues.
Bea, along with other Sisterhood members Tina (portrayed by Brenda Litchfield) and Lorraine (played by Laura Dupler), decide they need help in solving the mystery. They call in honorary member Janet Murchison (portrayed by Lena Dean), who happens to be a private investigator, to see if she can determine who perpetrated the awful crime and bring the baby Jesus back to its rightful place. The fun doesn’t let up until the revelation, which leaves the Sisterhood - and the audience - filled with the very best spirit of the Christmas season.
Regular tickets are $12 and tickets for seniors (65+) and students are $10. They can be purchased in advance at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or at the door at the time of the show.