Steve Schultz and Faith Rader, portraying the baker and his wife, are shown in rehearsals for the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of “Into the Woods.” Shown in the background is Erin Schultz, who portrays the witch in the play, which opens Friday at the Capitol Theatre. Six performances will be presented.
The Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s classic “Into The Woods” opens Friday, June 3 at the Capitol Theatre and runs for two weekends.
“Director Audrey Shoemaker has assembled a stellar cast of local theater favorites alongside a few newcomers to the Greeneville stage,” a Greeneville Theatre Guild news release states.
“The iconic role of the witch in the story is played by well-known actress Erin Hensley Schultz, who recently graced the Capitol stage as Patsy Cline and as part of the Blue Plate Special ensemble,” the release continues. “She is joined by other Blue Plate members, Steve Schultz and Faith Rader as the baker and his wife, who are no strangers to the scripted side of theater either.
“Other local favorites include Todd Wallin and Sara Claiborne as Jack (yes, the one with the beanstalk) and his mother, along with Mylee Doty as Little Red Riding Hood,” the release adds.
The fairy-tale characters in “Into The Woods” are woven together by Sondheim from different tales, creating a story of giants and spells, lost innocence and longing, arrogance and greed. In these characters, Sondheim shows us both the best and the worst in people.
“Tri-city area actors Hannah Gillespie and Kyle Mason are making their Greeneville Theatre Guild debut as Cinderella and the Big Bad Wolf. Jackson Beddingfield keeps the audience on track as the Narrator,” the release says. “Beth Ann Noble and Greeneville newcomer Matthew Barbour take the stage for the first time with GTG, alongside theater veterans Linda Barnett, Allison Pruitt, Jorja Ward, Chris Greene, Elliott Tucker, Holly Marshall, Margo Olmsted, and Chuck Broyles.
“Audiences are in for a treat audibly as the vocals, directed by Jodie Carter, in “Into The Woods” are accompanied by a live orchestra, led by Kasie Shelnutt,” the release adds.
Performances are set for June 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7 p.m. and on June 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located at 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors (65+), students, and children and may be purchased online at the GTG website or at the door.
“Although the tale is about fairy-tale characters, very young audiences may find some of the subject matter of the story emotionally challenging. Some parental discretion is advised,” the release notes.