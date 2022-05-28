Phyllis Shelton, of Appalachian Auditorium, located in the St. James community of Greene County, was the guest speaker at the May meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club.
During her talk, Shelton shared that the mission of Appalachian Auditorium is “to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at an affordable ticket price.”
She presented a brief history of the venue’s building which once served as the home of the former St. James High School.
The last group of seniors to graduate St. James High School was in the spring of 1965. The follow school year, the remaining St. James students began attending the then-newly constructed South Greene High School.
The school building at St. James served as an elementary school until the completion of the Nolachuckey Elementary School building in 1980. The K-8 students from St. James and the former Cedar Creek Elementary School were combined to form Nolachuckey School.
St. James Lutheran Church members have been maintaining and using the building as a community center since the 1980s. It has also served as a site for the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry.
In 2015, plans for restoration work began on the old St. James school auditorium to bring the structure up to building code standards and pave the way for the establishment of the Appalachian Auditorium.
Since its opening in 2019, Appalachian Auditorium has featured such performances as Blue Highway, Banded Bridge, The Duggars, Carson Peters and many more.
The final show for this season will be held this evening (May 28), featuring Eugene Wolf in “The Book of Mamaw,” a one-man play.
According to Shelton, next year they hope to expand their entertainment and offer magicians and comedians as well as musical talent. All of the shows are priced at $15 and will now be $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Appalachian Auditorium is located at 3220 St. James Road and more information can be found on their Facebook page or at appalachianauditorium.com.
Shelton thanked the Woman’s Club for their sponsorship and arts members presented Shelton with a check for $500 for sponsorship again this year.
CLUB’S BUSINESS SESSION
During the club’s business session, Vivian Gibbons, a member of the environment community service program, reported that several club members had cleaned up their Keep Greene Beautiful area from North Main to the By-Pass prior to the meeting, gathering seven bags of trash.
Education member Kathy Knight announced that the Greeneville-Greene County Library’s Summer Reading Program begins this year on Tuesday, May 31 and continues through June. On Tuesday mornings between 9:30 and 11:30 am, program participants will be able to visit with special guests, listen to stories, participate in hands-on activities, and check out new books. To register for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org or go to http://ggcpl.readsquared.com.
She also reminded members that the weekend of May 13-14 will be the last weekend of the annual book sale to benefit the Greeneville-Greene County Library. She also asked for volunteers to assist with a new after-school program that the club will be offering once a month at the library open to third through fifth graders.
Jann Mirkov, civic engagement & outreach, reported that their committee will be teaming up with education and hosting the picnic for club members and guests on Thursday night, June 9, at Doak Park. Guest speaker will be Dr. Scott Hummell, President of Tusculum University, who will be talking about a successful new endeavor at TU, adopting the sports teams.
Beth Smith, as health and wellness for GFWC, had sent information to the club. She said, “The second letter in our “YES!” mental health series is E for exercise. Exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous, structured, or take a long time to have benefits. Do you work in your garden? That is exercise. Do you walk your dog? That is exercise. Do you spend a day cleaning your house? That is exercise.
“The key is to incorporate some activity you enjoy into a daily routine. And if you can get outside in the fresh air, that’s even better. Why does exercise make us feel better and help our mental health? According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regular physical activity can: Keep your thinking, learning, and judgment skills sharp as you age; Reduce your risk of depression and anxiety; Help you sleep better; Help you reach or maintain a healthy weight; Reduce your health risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers; Keep your bones, joints, and muscles healthy; Improve your ability to do daily activities and prevent falls; Increase your chances of living longer; Exercise can distract you from negative thoughts and provide opportunities to try new experiences. It offers an opportunity to socialize and get support if you exercise with others.”
Rhonda Humbert, co-bazaar chairman, announced that plans were progressing for the 51st Holiday Bazaar, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at Hal Henard Elementary School. The theme this year is “Winter Wonderland.”
In the absence of Vice-President Beth Smith, Meredith Stevans welcomed the newest member Elizabeth Sams to the club and presented her with a bouquet of the club’s flowers, white chrysanthemums.
President Kendra Hopson congratulated the club members for winning the Outstanding Club in the State and also read off the district awards that they had won. She stated how exciting it was to be part of the largest organization of women in the world.
Final figures from last year included: 82,818 projects for GFWC; 4,916,495.11 volunteer hours; $8,497,117.01 dollars donated’ $8,653,784.86 in-kind donations; $8,427,047.60 dollars raised and $2,097,928.86 dollars spent.