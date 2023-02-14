Suzanne Richey, third from left, executive director of Greenleaf is shown receiving a check for. $700 that will be used by the art teachers at Chuckey-Doak Middle School. Also shown with Richey, from left, are Elizabeth Sams, Doris Allen, Darlene Moore and Fran Clark.
Jann Mirkov, third from left, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville, is shown receiving a check for $500 from the local club. Also shown, from left, are Rhonda Humbert, Doris Parton and club president Kendra Hopson. Main Street uses this money for projects such as flags flying in the downtown.
Marsha Hybarger, left, is shown receiving a check for $500 from Rhonda Humbert, club member. The money will be used to buy supplies for Haiti, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soaps, towels, washcloths, etc.
Patricia Petropolous is shown presenting a check for $500 to Peyton Malone, special events and program staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Boys & Girls Club. The money will be used to assist students unable to afford participation in the Boys & Girls Club after-school or summer programs.
Barbara Caruthers, left, a member of the local club is presenting Nicole Rader a check for $500 to the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. According to Rader, they will be using the funds for a cricket for decals and a stereo system for the exercise area at the senior center.
Ann Van Buskirk and Teresa Lawrence, members of the GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club, are shown presenting Pam Crank a check for $1,000 for The Hope Center. The funds will be used to buy toiletries for the women in their programs.
Photo Special to the Sun
Photo Special to the Sun
Photo Special to the Sun
Photo Special to the Sun
Photo Special to the Sun
Photo Special to the Sun
Chief Ryan Holt, second from left, is shown receiving a check for $1,500 for the 15 volunteer fire departments in the county. Also shown, from left, are Doris Parton, Jann Mirkov and Rhonda Humbert.
The GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club recently made donations to several organizations as part of the group’s on-going civic outreach efforts.
Funds for the donations were generated by the club’s annual Holiday Bazaar, which has been held for the past 51 years to aid local projects in the areas of Arts & Culture; Civic Engagement & Outreach, Education & Libraries, Environment and Health & Wellness, club officials note in a news release.
The donations were made at the club’s January meeting. Among the recipients were Main Street: Greeneville, the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, the Greeneville-Greene County Boys & Girls Club, Greenleaf, the Hope Center, Haiti outreach, and the 15 volunteer fire departments based in Greene County.
“The local club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the largest organization of women in the world,” officials note in the release. “It is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service,” they add.
“Founded in 1890, GFWC’s roots can be traced back to 1868 when Jane Cunningham Croly, a professional journalist, attempted to attend a dinner at an all-male press club honoring British novelist Charles Dickens,” the club release continues.
“Croly was denied admittance based upon her gender, and in response, formed a woman’s club, entitled Sorosis,” the release continues. “In celebration of Sorosis’ 21st anniversary in 1889, Jane Croly invited women’s clubs throughout the United States to pursue the cause of federation by attending a convention in New York City. On April 24, 1890, 63 clubs officially formed the General Federation of Women’s Club by ratifying the GFWC constitution.”
The local Greeneville Woman’s Club was organized and federated in 1962 as the Greeneville Junior Woman’s Club. In the early 2000s, the club dropped the “Junior” designation.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church. Anyone wishing to know more about the club may call 423-552-3983.