Patricia Petropoulos, third from left representing Healing with Flowers, holds a bouquet of flowers that she has prepared at the January meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club. From left to right are: Fran Clark, Doris Allen, Petropoulos, Darlene Moore and Beth Nixon, also representing Healing with Flowers. Allen is presenting the Healing with Flowers a check for $300 from the GWC.
The Greeneville Arts Council was the recipient of a check for $550 from the GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club. The Council will use the funds for an elementary art contest they will hold in conjunction with the Old Oak Festival at Tusculum in April. From left to right are: Christina Potts and Chrissy Pryor, vice-presidents of the Greeneville Arts Council, Jan Bennett and Kathy Bird, members of the Arts & Culture Community Service Programs of the GWC.
Photo Special to the Sun
The Arts & Culture Community Service Program of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club presented the club’s Jan. 12 program in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Patricia Petropoulos, representing “Healing with Flowers,” and Alice Houser (both club members) and Beth Nixon, of Healing with Flowers, demonstrated how to make bows and arrange flowers that are taken to various hospitals, nursing homes and hospice patients. They brought with them several cans for the Woman’s Club members to decorate.
During the program, Petropoulos mentioned that Healing with Flowers can also use donations of flowers, metal cans and small ribbon for bow making year round. The organization, which started 15 years ago, has made more than 36,000 arrangements.
During the business session, Doris Allen reminded members of upcoming events at Appalachian Auditorium and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The club members are making a special memorial in memory of Helen Hamstead, a club member who passed away on January 9. She had been a member of GFWC since 1975 and a member of the local club since 2007.
In other community service programs, Education & Libraries reminded members of the Terrific Tuesday afterschool programs held on the third Tuesday of each month at the Greeneville-Greene County Library. Last month’s program theme was “Snowflakes, Snow Angels and Snowmen.” Houser reminded members of books that are now available at the library for new parents.
Prior to the program and business meeting, representatives from multiple groups in the community were presented donations from the club. (Please see related article.)
The next meeting of the Greeneville Woman’s Club will be Thursday, Feb. 16, and will be the annual awards celebration during which time members will be recognized for their significant service during the past year.