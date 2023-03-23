Members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club heard a presentation about the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security during the group’s March 9 meeting.
Guest speakers for the program were the EMA’s director Heather Sipe and operations officer Letisha Ricker.
“From weather related disasters and writing grants — to 51,000 cans of baked beans being scattered across the Newport Highway — that’s how varied our job is,” Sipe said.
“Emergency management is a 365 days a year, 24/7 job,” she continued. “But we have the best partners in the world — the local Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency & Rescue, fire departments, and the mayors of the city and county. We work with them all.
“Your safety is what our job is all about,” Sipe stressed.
The local EMA has a base of 25 volunteers that do everything from phone calls and paperwork to helping assist at the sites of disasters.
Sipe and Ricker encouraged the members of the woman’s club to follow EMA on Facebook and keep up with what is going on in the community.
The two women are the sole paid employees of the local EMA office, but they work closely with many city and county agencies. They are responsible for local homeland security efforts.
The pair stressed the importance of preparing one’s home and family for disasters.
“You should be able to take care of yourself for three days anticipating no help in any type of disaster,” Sipe said.
Ricker additionally suggest several websites, including: ready.gov and weather.gov to help people with disaster planning and preparation.
BUSINESS SESSION
During the club meeting’s business session, it was reported that GWC members contributed 20,622 hours of community service during the past year, donating and spending $133,938 and contributing $15,647 in-kind donations as individual members.
Beth Smith presented Alice Houser with her one-year pin for the club and welcomed the club’s newest member, Jennifer Heath.
Sherri Cox reported that she and Tammy Kinser were working on this year’s Holiday Bazaar, which is set for Nov. 4-5. This year’s theme will be “The Gift of Giving,” and the traditional ornament will be an ornament featuring gift packages. There are only four vendor spaces left for the annual event.
Health and Wellness mentioned a list of classes for yoga and exercises at the hospital, YMCA, etc. They also mentioned that First Presbyterian Church has started offering their showers for the homeless. Anyone who has soap or other accessories to donate, may do so.
For Environment, it was reported that seven members had picked up seven bags of trash prior to the meeting and that the Great American Clean-up continues through May.
The Arts & Culture Community Service Program reminded those who attend concerts and art exhibits to complete an arts survey. They hope to fill out 800 by the end of May.
Vivian Gibbons, president of District I, reminded members they were hosting the District I meeting set for Saturday, April 1, at Reformation Lutheran Church.
The club discussed several ideas for a community improvement project to be determined in the next couple of months.
Beth Hembree was a guest for the evening
The next regular meeting of the GWC is Thursday, April 13.