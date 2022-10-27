Players and coaches of the Tusculum University Lacrosse team were guests at the Oct. 13 meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club.
The Woman’s Club has adopted the sports team for the year, a club news release states.
Following a covered-dish dinner, supplied by the club, the team’s head coach, Jenna Agostino, spoke to the club members about the sport of lacrosse.
According to Agostino, lacrosse is a team sport, the oldest organized sport in North America, played with a lacrosse stick and a lacrosse ball. Its origins are with the indigenous people of North America as early as the 12th century. Its current form dates back to the 17th century when French missionary Jean de Brebeuf coined the term ‘lacrosse’ (the stick in French) in 1637.
The game was extensively modified by European colonists, reducing the violence, to create its current collegiate and professional form. The first women’s lacrosse match was played in 1890 in Scotland. As of date, it is played in more than 600 colleges and 2.000 high schools in the United States alone.
The team with the most goals at the end of the game wins the match. The sport has four versions, and each has its stick, but the ball is always the same. It can be played indoors and outdoors while the players are protected with special equipment.
There are four major lacrosse positions:
• Attacker – Specialized for scoring goals;
• Midfielder – Intermediaries between the offense and defense;
• Defender – Prevent opposing scoring opportunities, and
• Goalkeeper – Directly save opposing shots from going into the goal.
The team members on hand included: Celeste Raya, of Apoka, Fla.; Emily White, of Roswell, Ga.; Jadyn Gleason, of Evans, Ga.; Chloe Michalski, of Victoria, British Columbia; Emma Miller, of Maryville, Tenn.; Ariana Wallace, of Apex, N.C.; Sydney Ormond, Haymarket, Va.; Abby Lockwood, Wentzville, Mo.; Haylee Cureton, Moore, S.C.; Morgan Correia, New Bedford, Mass.; Kira Spaulding, Adams, Tenn.; Natalie Dagley, Alcoa, Tenn.; Lucy Brewer, Williamstown, Victoria, Australia; Kari Ham, Maryland Heights, Mo.; Kylie Marek, Plantation, Fla.; Tia Tuininga, Langley, British, Columbia; Kamryn McNeil, Alpharetta, Ga., and Sophia Sesi, Palm Harbor, Fla.
BUSINESS SESSION
During the club meeting’s business session the Arts & Culture Community Service program thanked Kathy Bird, Fran Clark and Patty Petropoulos, who had designed the scarecrows for the club’s participation in Main Street: Greeneville’s event. Several club members assisted in the set up. Members were reminded to vote for the club’s scarecrows.
Doris Allen also announced that the Andrew Johnson Woman’s Club was hosting a Tour of Homes on Dec. 11, featuring four homes on Main Street.
Prior to dinner, Jean Kilgore was presented with a check for $600 from the club for the Shop With A Cop program that was begun by her husband and some other policemen 28 years ago. Any club members wanting to assist in this project on Dec. 3 is welcome to do so. This is a project of the Civic Engagement & Outreach Community Service.
Jann Mirkov, chairman, reminded members to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and she thanked those who had brought candy for Halloween Happening. Helen Hamstead invited members to continue saving drink tabs to assist the Ronald McDonald House. The money they make goes to purchase food for the parents of the children at the house. Mirkov also invited those interested to a planning session on Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m., for downtown Christmas activities. She also said the Greeneville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 4.
For Education, members were told that the Terrific Tuesdays after-school program is full of 1st-3rd graders at this time. The new program is sponsored by the club at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on the third Tuesday of each month
Emily Houser announced that plans were coming together to offer a list of books on parenting to present to the parents of newborns.
Meredith Stevens mentioned that the club would be assisting in remodeling the teachers’ lounge at Greeneville Middle School. Susan Bus announced that Save The Children would be having a Christmas Drive-Thru for all children on Dec. 15, 6 to 7:30 pm at Hardin Park. All children are given bags and then collect small items from booths set up at the event. They are also given a scavenger hunt list and have up to three weeks to complete for prizes.
Pat Barnett and Pam Leisner reminded club members to recycle their pumpkins for the birds and other animals when they were through with them.
Plans are coming together for the 51st Annual Holiday Bazaar & Expo on Nov. 5-6 at Hal Henard Elementary School, according to Rhonda Humbert and Tammy Kinser, co-chairmen. The two-day event will feature 97 booths with more than 175 craftsmen, lots of food and the annual personalized Christmas ornament, which is a metal snow scene, carrying out the theme of “Winter Wonderland.” The ornaments will sell for $5.
The District I meeting in Morristown was held Oct. 22 with Vivian Gibbons, currently president of District I and club treasurer Doris Allen attending.
Rhonda Humbert was congratulated for being named the Youth Builders Volunteer of the Year Award. She announced she was giving her $500 prize to Shop With A Cop.
Darlene Moore was initiated into the club and presented with a white chrysanthemum by First Vice President Beth Smith.
The Greeneville Woman’s Club meets on the second Thursday of each month, at 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church. For more information about the club, call 423-552-3983.