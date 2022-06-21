In a casual and entertaining way, Dr. Scott Hummel, president of Tusculum University, talked to the members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club meeting at their annual picnic on June 9 at Doak Park.
The education and civic engagement and outreach community service programs were hostesses for the evening, a club news release states.
The highlight of Dr. Hummel’s speech was to explain to the club how the “Adopt A Team” program worked at the college, the release continues.
For example, a group such as the women’s basketball team is adopted and the group adopting them may feed them occasionally, send cards to them, work on various projects together, etc. The main purpose is to familiarize the students with the community and to familiarize the community members with Tusculum University.
Hummel talked about the importance of getting to know the students and said he and his wife Starr (also a guest for the evening) had entertained most of the students at their home at some point. When he came to Tusculum University from Mississippi, it was about a month before COVID hit the campus. “Although it has been challenging,” said Hummel, “we have made a lot of strides in many ways.”
There are 1500 students at TU, with 600 being on campus. The students come from 35 different countries and 35-40 states. Hummel told the group that 39 percent of the students are first generation students. He encourages members of the community to visit the campus.
Since it was a social evening there was not much business presented but Rhonda Humbert announced that the booths were filling up for the 51st annual Holiday Bazaar, set for Nov. 5-6 at Hal Henard Elementary School. This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.”
Jann Mirkov, civic engagement and outreach, reminded volunteers were welcome to help at Main Street: Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn, set for the Thursday nights in July.
Alice Houser with the education community service program reminded members to compile a list of parenting books they thought were most helpful as we are working on a special project with Community Hospital East.
The environment community service program presented some “Environment Hints for June: Summer Energy Savers,” in their newsletter, and these would be good for everyone in the community. Summers are hotter lately! In fact, the nine warmest summers on record have all occurred since 1998.
Some suggestions including making sure to maintain your HVAC system. You should call your HVAC guy to see that your system is in good working order, but you can also do a bit of preventive care yourself. Vacuum the vents to make sure they aren’t excessively dusty. Make sure nothing is blocking the vents or the intake, and make sure your filters are changed at least every two months. Don’t place lamps or TVs near the thermostat; they can cause the system to work harder by giving it an incorrect temperature reading. A bit of maintenance can save you a ton of money!
If you haven’t switched to LED lights, now is the time. They use 75% less energy, last 25 times longer, and run much cooler than incandescent lights. · Set your thermostat as high as you comfortably can — 78° is ideal. You might invest in a smart thermostat that adapts to your family’s habits and adjusts itself for times when your family isn’t home. · Get a fan if you have “hot spots” instead of lowering the temperature in your whole house. A fan uses much less energy that an overall temperature reduction.
Close the blinds to avoid the greenhouse effect, especially in southern and western-facing windows. North-facing window shades can be left open to provide natural light without heat gain. Eat a salad! Avoiding the oven in the summer months can save you real money, since oven and stove-top heat can really heat up your house, causing the HVAC to work harder to maintain the temperature.
While you’re at it, use all your appliances at off-peak times; wash clothes in the early morning or evenings, air-dry when you can, and turn down the temperature on your hot water heater.
The woman’s club does not meet in July, but the committees continue working on their projects.