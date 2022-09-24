Robert McNeese, co-owner of the GreeneHouse at 427 Tusculum Blvd., was the guest speaker at the September meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club.
During his talk McNeese spoke on the benefits of houseplants.
Some of the benefits of houseplants, McNeese noted, include:
• they purify our air by emitting water vapor;
• they add fresh oxygen to our environment, and
• they have been found to increase pain tolerance for patients, improve focus, enhance memory and reduce stress.
McNeese also noted that houseplants also help to brighten up a room.
An easy to care for houseplant is a succulent.
“Succulents live on neglect,” McNeese said. “They don’t need much water, just set in a window sill and water occasionally.”
He presented each attendee with a succulent plant to take home.
McNeese answered questions about houseplants and invited attendees to the Greenhouse, where shoppers can find an assortment of gifts at all price levels. Many of the items at the store were made right here in the local community, he added.
Following McNeese’s presentation, Pam Leisner, chairman of the club’s Environment Community Service Program, thanked him and announced they would be placing a book in the library in his honor.
The committee distributed mesh bags for the members to use at the grocery store instead of single-use plastic bags.
MORE CLUB NEWS
Co-bazaar chairman Rhonda Humbert announced that all booths have been taken for the 51st annual Greeneville Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar and Expo. The event is set for Nov. 5-6 at Hal Henard Elementary School.
Humbert noted that ornaments have arrived and feature a scene in keeping with this year’s theme of “Winter Wonderland.” They will once again be personalized and sell for $5 each.
Arts and Culture Community Service Program Director Doris Allen reminded members that the club served as a sponsor of the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s latest production “Corners,” which was held Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-19. Allen also reminded those present of upcoming events at the Appalachian Auditorium, the Capitol Theatre and Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Attendees were also reminded of Halloween Happenings coming to downtown Greeneville on Oct. 31.
Education & Libraries reminded members they would be hosting the first “Terrific Tuesdays” after-school program at the Greeneville-Greene County Library this month. The program, which is open to children in grades 1-3, is held on the third Tuesday of each month at the library. Space is limited to 25 participants.
The Woman’s Club has adopted the women’s lacrosse team at Tusculum University and is looking forward to working with them in various ways. Coming up they will be providing them with snacks for their away tournament games in October.
Health and Wellness reminded members that a luncheon for cancer survivors will be held Oct. 15 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. At least three of the club members will be participating in the Keep American Beautiful Hustle Glow Walk on Oct. 22.
Meredith Stevens, dean of departments, reminded members to keep track of the hours they are spending on projects, and she will be sending them an example of a way to do this conveniently in a few days.
District I President Vivian Gibbons announced that this year’s fall district meeting would be held Oct. 22 in Morristown, and that the Greeneville club would be hosting the spring meeting on April 1.
Guests for the meeting included Darlene Brown and Kara Werner.
The Greeneville Woman’s Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, at 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church. For more information about the club, call 423-552-3983.