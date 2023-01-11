Terry Greene, a member of the Education & Libraries Community Service Program, is shown preparing her table at the Dec. 8 Christmas party of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club. The program teamed up with the Civic Engagement & Outreach Community Service Program to host the event.
The GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club held their annual Christmas party on Thursday, December 8, in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Different members served as hostesses and each decorated their tables with their personal china, crystal and silver. Hostesses included: Sherri Cox, Kathy Knight and Kendra Hopson, Jann Mirkov, Alice Houser and Vivian Gibbons, Terry Greene, Meredith Stevens and Susan Buss.
Special entertainment for the evening was Kris Carlson, Worship Minister at First Christian Church, who entertained the group with a variety of music, including the traditional Christmas carols and much more.
In other business later in the month, the Education & Libraries Community Service Program donated a shelf full of books to inform brand new parents about caring for their newborns. Consulting with educators, librarians and parents, the GWC committee compiled a list of books to donate to the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library.
New parents will be given a flyer with details about the library holdings and resources available there.
The next meeting of the Greenville Woman’s Club will be Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m., at Reformation Lutheran Church with the Arts & Culture Community Service Program as hosts